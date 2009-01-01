Eco friendly bycicle
- Posted: 07:47
- |
- Author: Frédéric COTTART
- |
- Filed under: green technology
With the increased attention to the earth and saving energy, , the desire to participate actively in increasing the longevity of Earth’s life has been heightened a lot. In order to do so, the best is to choose an eco-friendly bike.
The Ultra Motor A2B Bike is a unique hybrid bike which can be powered by manual pedalling or using the lithium ion battery. The bike becomes ideal for slightly long trips, allowing you to save energy and use it like a non-motor bike by pedalling and giving your body some extra exercise and shifting to the battery powered motor when the going gets tough. With the motor, the bike can hit speeds of 20mph. If this isn’t fast enough for you, you can attach another battery and go twice the speed. Good trip !
